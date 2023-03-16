‘I’ll start saving for your PhD school fees,’ Otedola tells Cuppy after third Masters

Billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola has felicitated with his daughter, DJ Cuppy over her graduation from Oxford University, UK where she bagged her third Master’s degree.

Recall that the popular disc jockey on Thursday announced her latest academic feat from the prestigious Oxford university.

Cuppy shared pictures from her graduation ceremony which took place at the Sheldonian Theatre in Oxford.

She was joined by her parents, Femi and Nana Otedola; and fiancé, Ryan Taylor.

Reacting to his daughter’s latest academic achievement, Otedola announced plans to save for her doctorate degree.

He wrote on his Instagram page: “Congratulations on your Oxford University MSc Graduation Ifemi @CuppyMusic. I’ll start saving for your PhD school fees, no knowledge is wasted … F.Ote.”

Cuppy had previously bagged a degree in business and economics from King’s College, London, in 2014. She then proceeded to getting a master’s degree in music business, from New York University in 2015, then followed her master’s degree in African Studies in 2022.