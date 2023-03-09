I’ll grant Local Governments autonomy if…, says Gawuna

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Deputy Governor of Kano State and All Progressives Congress (APC) Gubernatorial Candidate, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has pledged to grant Local governments autonomy to operate in the State if elected as Governor.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Musa Fagge said Gawuna stated this while featuring in the Nigeria Television Authority’s (NTA) Network Programme “The Ballot”.

Fagge quoted Gawuna saying, “Local Governments are an integral part of the government and is the tier close to the people that facilitate even development and distribution of resources and services.

“As a former local government chairman, I know what its administration is all about.

“When I was a local government chairman, I was given free hand to operate. That made us to achieve a lot of successes therefore if elected as Governor I would reciprocate that,” Gawuna stated.

The Deputy Governor added that he is the most qualified and prepared to be the next Governor of Kano State has worked with the previous administrations and has garnered a lot of experience while promising to consolidate their achievements as part of the continuity policy.

Meanwhile, Gawuna urged the electorates to avoid violence and conduct themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner during the election.