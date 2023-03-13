I’ll expose former Govs who looted Kaduna dry —El Rufai 

-Says they must keep quiet, he has 90 days more

By Ibrahim Hassan-Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has threatened to expose former governors of Kaduna State who allegedly left a big hole in the accounts of Kaduna State.

He warned that if they continue to talk, he would have no choice but to tell the world how they looted the money meant for development in the state and ferried some to UAE and other metropolitan capitals of Europe and America where they allegedly acquired properties.

According to him, one of the former Governors was allegedly complicit in a missing N500 million contract to reconstruct the popular WAFF Road, as nothing was done on the road until he came as Governor and turned the road into a dual carriageway.

“They looted the money, the person they gave the WAFF road contract is dead…..:” the Governor alleged in an interview in Hausa.

He, however, singled out former Vice President Namadi Sambo who as Governor of Kaduna State, started a 300-bed specialist hospital in Kaduna but couldn’t complete the project due to the political exigencies that took him.to Aguda House in.Abuja.

They are all looters, I know how they were before and look at their current status. One has built a big mansion in Kaduna at Jabi.”

” I challenge anybody who has knowledge of our government collecting 10 % commission from contractors.But these people were collecting 10% commission. “

” I am a Quantity Surveyor, I know the quality of work they have done. “The Governor said among others.