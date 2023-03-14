I’ll expose ex-govs who looted Kaduna resources — El-Rufai

By Ibrahim Hassan

Kaduna—Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has threatened to expose former governors of the state who allegedly looted and stashed the state funds in United Arab Emirate, UAE, and other metropolitan capitals of Europe and America where they acquired properties.

According to him, one of the former governors was allegedly indicted in a missing N500 million contract to reconstruct the popular WAFF Road, claiming nothing was done on the road until he became Governor and turned the road into a dual carriage way.

The governor during an interview with Kaduna State Media Corporation, Hausa Service, alleged that “They looted the money, the person they gave the WAFF road contract is dead…..:”

He however singled out former Vice President Namadi Sambo who as Governor of the state, started a 300 bed specialist hospital in Kaduna but could not complete the project due to the political exigencies that made the Vice President of the country.

They are all looters. I know how they were before and look at their current status. One has built a big mansion in Kaduna at Jabi. I challenge anybody who has knowledge of our government collecting 10 percent commission from contractors .But these people were collecting 10 percent commission. I am a Quantity Surveyor, I know the quality of work they have done.

“I’m happy that we constructed quality roads that would last for years. Not those kinds of roads they have constructed in the past which after two years, after two rainy seasons the roads would go bad

.

“We still have work to do. We want all roads in Kaduna to be tarred. Anyone who comes to Kaduna would not see a muddy road. Every part of the town you visit will have tarred roads and solar powered street lights. That’s what we envisaged everywhere in Kaduna, in Kafanchan, in Zaria and in all Local Government Areas such as Soba, everywhere. That is what we want to see.

“However, we could not realized all our development plans because of the situation this government met. In fact we had to seek for loan to execute those projects. “

“The people can see that we executed those projects with the loan we secured. We did not siphon the money to Dubai and bought houses or go to Jabi Road and build a mansion. We know them, they are neither the children of Dantata( legendary Kano billionaire) nor the children of Dangote. We know them right from our school days. Where do they get the money to build those houses? What was their profession?”