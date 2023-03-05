I’ll establish local government police when elected – APM governorship candidate

APM

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Gen Ibrahim Sani rtd, has promised to establish police at the local government level to enhance security of lives and property.

“We will support local government police when elected, in order to support policing and protection of lives and property at the grassroots.

“We will also support and empower community policing where the public will be enlightened on how to report issues around breaking of law and order” he said.

Sani stated this Sunday in Kano at a special gathering with newsmen to announce his plans when elected as Kano governor in the coming gurbernatorial candidate.

Sani also stated that he joined the APM because it is a clean party that has people with clean records with no form of indictments.

He announced plans to rid Kano of various social problems that include drug misuse, corruption, indiscipline and youths exhoberance.

Speaking on how to control the persistent Almajiri problem in the state, he said that it is not completely bad, adding that it only needs to be regulated.

“This can be done through the introduction of conventional education in the sysytem as well as entrepreneurship in order to make the Almajiris productive through capacity building.

“It is only people’s oriented programs that will be introduced to solve social problems in Kano” he added.

The General also promised to implement ranching as a solution to the problem of farmers and herders.