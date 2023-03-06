I’ll ensure workers’ promotion, payment of arrears, pension — Oborevwori

Oborevwori

GOVERNORSHIP Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Monday, assured civil servants in the state of regular promotion of workers, prompt payment of promotion arrears and outstanding pension arrears to retirees if elected Governor in the March 11 gubernatorial election.

Oborevwori who made the promise during an interactive session with Civil Servants in Asaba, the State Capital, also promised to do upward review of car and housing loans for the workers.

He said if elected as governor, he would make the State contributory pension scheme more efficient by making funds available on time, saying that he would also ensure that the “health insurance scheme becomes more accessible to subscribers”.

He assured that collective bargaining mechanism would be the mantra of his administration, adsing that; “training and retraining for capacity building of workers will take a prime position in my government.

“My administration will ensure affordable Housing scheme for workers through Public/Private Partnership arrangement”.

Oborevwori assured that as a Pan-Deltan, who has held several positions right from his youth to his current position as the longest serving Speaker in the State and Deputy National Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, he would bring his wealth of experience to bear in governing the State.

While assuring that members of the transition team would include representatives of the workforce so as to have input on the needs and aspirations of the workers, he held that Deltans needed a broadminded leader and a listener as Governor rather than an autocratic leader.

The Speakers promised to give quality service to every ethnic nationality in the State irrespective of social status or religion and thanked the civil servants for their patients and opportunity afforded him to speak to them.

The State Head of Service, Mr Reginald Bayoko, thanked the workers for their responsive attitude during the interactive session and appealed to them to vote for the PDP gubernatorial candidate, assuring that “Oborevwori is a leader conversant with the needs and desires of the workers and will implement every promised he has made”.

Bayoko disclosed that in his interaction with the Speaker, he assured that 13 month salary has been paramount among the needs of workers in the State. He said Oborevwori has assured that it was realistic and will be among his paramount consideration as soon as he assumes office as Governor.