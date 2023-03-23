I’ll be fighting for my people till death – Kantigi

Alhaji Isah Liman-Kantigi, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate in Niger in the March 18 Governorship poll, said he would continue to fight for the people of the state till he died.

Addressing newsmen at his country home, Kantigi, on Thursday, he said his reason for joining the governorship race was to make life better for the people of the state.

According to him, the people have been left behind, abandoned and left in a pathetic state.

”Niger State has been left behind in so many areas. A Governor cannot do everything, he has to delegate power and whosoever that power is been delegated to should ask questions.

“Have I done well? So, in view of that circumstances, we need to check ourselves, our people have been maltreated and left behind.

“Our people have no leadership to control them, particularly what we have seen in various places that I have visited.

“That is why I went into the governorship race to give leadership and impact the people positively,’’ said the flagbearer.

He, therefore, pledged to support the new governor to make things better for the citizens of the state.

”I will not rest on my oars until when the people of Niger state and Nigerians, in general, enjoy their full rights.

“I will not stop fighting until I see that people that live around me, and people of Nigeria enjoy what they are supposed to enjoy,’’ Liman-Kantigi said.

The governorship candidate however said that he and his team would go back to the drawing board to assess the electoral process.

According to him, voters orientation needs to be elevated, because the person given spaghetti does not know that he is doing a lot of harm to himself.

“You give people clothe that is worth N700, meanwhile, your wife is tying a clothe of N1 million. Is that what our people are supposed to get in return,’’ Kantigi questioned

While promising to ask questions before taking any further action, he said that there was no court higher than that of God.

“My late father used to say whatever you fight and the time has not come, keep on fighting.

”But, if the party decides to take any further action, that is the party and they have the mandate and resources to do so.

“Elections have come and gone. We are looking at issues arising from the elections to assess where they originated from, is it from INEC or human error?

“Election has come and gone, let us rally around who God has put on the throne and pray for him to look at the needs of the people for the progress of Niger state.”

On the telephone call to APC’s Bago, the Governor-elect, Kantigi said that calling him was personal.

”To be a good leader, the Governor-elect has to be comfortable and we all have roles to play in ensuring that. That call was part of it.

”He has to be comfortable to tackle the arduous task ahead of him as he takes the mantle of leadership of the state.

”I have fought the APC gallantly with a vote difference of 82,420, this was unprecedented in the history of Niger state. The people stood up and said no.

”They said enough is enough, but God said it is not yet time,” Kantigi added.

He however advised the governor-elect, Alhaji Umar Bago, to be wary of sycophants, saying that they are always selfish and retrogressive.