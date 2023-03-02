I’ll adhere to rule of law, Tinubu tells Adamu

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has promised to be fair and abide by the rule of law when he assumes the reins of governance.

The President-elect spoke on Thursday in Abuja when he received members of the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC of his All Progressives Congress APC, who were on a congratulatory visit to his residence in Abuja.

“It is going to be a fair government guided by the rule of law, justice and fairness. It is going to be hard work from day and we are going to join hands in building a government of the people and by the people,” he said.

According to a statement from the Media Office of the President-Elect, signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Tinubu said he ran a tough campaign anchored on issues right from his bid for the APC’s ticket.

“We drew a strong commitment with Nigerians. From the primary we were transparent. We were committed to our ideals. We promised Nigerians that if we win we will work for all Nigerians”, he said.

The President-elect also restated his commitment to unite the country promising to be president for all.

“I am committed to uniting the country. Definitely in any contest, particularly democratic contest, there must be losers and winners.”

Tinubu said he felt a fresh weight of responsibility after collecting his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC on Wednesday, promising to commit his victory to uniting Nigeria.

He thanked the party leadership for showing commitment and courage in leading the party to victory despite all the odds.

In his earlier remarks, the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu said though transition elections are always tough for ruling parties, the victory of the APC was long foreseen.

He said the APC NWC came to identify with Asiwaju Tinubu and congratulate him on his victory.

During the visit Adamu directed other members of the NWC to offer special prayers of gratitude to God for the party’s success which he described as hard fought.