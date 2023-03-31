Ikpeazu sacks aides, orders payment of their March stipends

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

By Steve Okoh

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, has disengaged all his political appointees.

This is coming less than two weeks after the ruling party suffered a humiliating defeat at the polls.

Those affected by the disengagement according to a statement by the Secretary to State Government, SSG, Chris Ezem, include all Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and Technical Assistants to the Governor.

Ikpeazu directed the State Accountant General to ensure immediate payment of March, 2023 stipends to all the outgoing appointees.

He thanked them for their contributions and services to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lost all three senatorial seats and seven House of Representatives seats at the last election.

PDP which also lost the governorship seat to the Labour Party only managed to escape with one House of Representatives seat and few seats at the House of Assembly.