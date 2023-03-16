Ihedioha, Irona, Ikenga request shift till Tuesday on invitation by Police

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The Ex-Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, former Deputy Governor, Gerald Irona, and the House of Representative member-elect for Ideato Federal constituency, Ikenga Ugochinyere Imo, have pleaded with the Imo state police command to shift the date of earlier invitation from March 3, 2023, to March 21, 2023.

It was gathered from the command on Thursday that Ihedioha and the two others made the request in a letter addressed to the Imo police headquarters in Owerri.

A source from the command said Some of the reasons surrounding the Ihedioha’s letter was to enable them prepare and participate actively in the this week Saturday elections.

Ihedioha and others were invited by the police to come and answer questions on the alleged murder, kidnapping, and arson cases in the state.

It should be recalled that the command in letter dated March 13, 2023 addressed to the Imo state leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Charles Ugwuh, requested him (Ugwuh) to produce the above-mentioned persons.

It stated: “The office of State Intelligence Bureau, Imo State Police Command, state Headquarters Owerri, is investigating the above-underlined case involving some prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party, Imo State chapter.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command requests you come along with the following persons, Emeka Ihedioha, Ugochinyere Ikenga Imo, Gerald Irona, to interview the commissioner of police, through the officer in charge of State Intelligence Bureau, Owerri, date: Thursday, March 16, 2023, Time 10:00 prompt.”