IGP orders CPs to handover electoral offences case files to INEC

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has directed commissioners of police in charge of state commands to “swiftly” conclude all election-related investigations.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Monday, further directed the police commissioners to forward their case files to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for prosecution.

According to Adejobi, the investigations encompass all cases of violations against the 2022 Electoral Act during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly electioneering process.

“In a bid to ensure all-inclusive election security management and accord Nigerians benefits/leverage of active participation, to achieve free, fair, and credible Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections on 18th March, 2023, the IGP has tasked Strategic Police Managers to engage stakeholders in their respective jurisdictions through town hall meetings and other viable avenues,” the statement read.

The IGP was quoted as urging well-meaning members of the public to collaborate with the police and other law enforcement agencies tasked with election security management.

Baba said this is to ensure a hitch-free security architecture for all and sundry particularly the electorates, accredited observers, INEC officials and materials, so that all citizens can exercise their franchise without molestation, harassment or security threats.