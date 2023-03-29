Ignore destructive critics, SRG urges president-elect

A socio-political organisation, Social Rehabilitation Group, SRG, yesterday, urged the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to discountenance various destructive criticisms from the camps of his political opponents and, instead, concentrate on the onerous task of setting Nigeria on the path of greatness, as he had vowed to do during his election campaigns.

Convener/National Coordinator of SRG, Dr. Marindoti Oludare, said this in a congratulatory message on the occasion of Tinubu’s 71st birthday.

He said: “One thing worthy of commendation is that despite unrelenting attacks and fabrication of lies against his person by those who are still dazed their defeat in the last presidential election, Asiwaju Tinubu has refrained from engaging in any face-off with them.”