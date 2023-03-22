Igbo, Yoruba, Arewa, groups unanimously adopt Sen Kalu as Senate President

…Sen Kalu’s competence, pedigree’ll make Tinubu’s govt succeed

…call on party to accept Sen Kalu

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS the race for who to emerge President of the 10th Senate, Igbo, Yoruba and Arewa groups, Wednesday, unanimously adopted the Chief Whip of the Senate and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as Senate President of the 10th Assembly.





The groups which are United Nigeria Movement for Equity, Fairness and Justice; Igbo Youth Assembly; Arewa Youths Movement; and Southwest Youths Assembly under the auspices of All Progressives Congress Youth Stakeholders for Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, deemed it fit to take the decision and threw their weight behind Sen Kalu during a meeting and as contained in a communiqué signed by the Convener, Dr Ezenwa Ezerimbe, and Secretary, Hon Aliu Asipita Abdulmuluku.

The communiqué reads in part, “As horse-trading and campaigns for the other nationally strategic Offices of government commences in earnest, we want to thank our President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has made the case early on for ‘COMPETENCE’ above all other primordial sentiments. He has also made a promise to give every component of Nigeria a sense of belonging. His legacies and track records speak volumes to his nationalistic outlook in public service.

“It is on the strength of these two premises we humbly seek the support of all well-meaning Nigerians, our President-Elect, Vice President-Elect, our Party Chairman/NWC, distinguished Senators-Elect and all key party critical stakeholders for Most Distinguished Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu to emerge as the Senate President of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Most Distinguished Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, a successful business mogul and renowned philanthropist, an astute politician and charismatic leader with an unassailable track record of business, political and administrative leadership sagacity, has demonstrated competence in the Nigerian public space to merit the confidence and trust of our President-Elect, Vice President-Elect, his fellow Senators and Nigerians in general to be elected as the Senate President of the 10th Senate.

“As a businessman, two-term Governor of Abia State, current Senator representing Abia North and the current Chief Whip of the 9th Senate, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu has demonstrated faith in Nigeria as a detribalized Nigerian with whom we all can collectively attest and connect to his legacies and track records of handshakes of building bridges across the Niger, and with Nigerians of all shades and creeds. His history of starting out life from Northern Nigeria, with special respect to Borno State of North East Nigeria, has endeared him to many hearts across our land.

Meanwhile, according to the groups, Sen Kalu’s competence and pedigree will make Tinubu’s government succeed based on his experience as a businessman, two-term governor, two-term Senator, and current Chief Whip of the 9th Senate.

“As our President-Elect settles into office to face the affairs of State, aimed at bringing leadership and succor to our nation and people, through the comprehensive implementation of our ‘Renewed Hope’ Manifesto and policy document, it will be critical that he is assured of a willing and competent partner in the 10th National Assembly as Senate President, Most Distinguished Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, succinctly fits this national role by virtue of his critical business, political and administrative prowess, coupled with his refined and advanced interpersonal relationship with our Distinguished Senators, especially as the current Chief Whip of the 9th Senate”, they said.

Also, the groups in the communiqué pointed out that, “For a robust, harmonious and productive executive-legislative relationship, we seek no other better choice than Most Distinguished Sen, Orji Uzor Kalu.”

However, the groups called on the party to deeply look into the commitment and contributions he (Kalu) has made including taking risks to ensure the party remaining in power, hence senate president position should be given to him for fairness and also to balance the equation along region and religion lines.

“This has further shown that, with the emergence of Distinguished Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu as the next Senate President, we can only but consolidate and entrench our party deeper in the South East.

“This singular move would win us a competent leader to support H.E Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Senate, would have doused ethnic and secessionist agitations and entrenched the ethos of national cohesion and harmony.

“These and more will be critical requirements for a progressive government, the likes of which President-elect, Tinubu wants to establish”, the communiqué added.