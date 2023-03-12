IFMA conducts tour of BRICS Property

The International Facility Management Association (IFMA) conducted a one-day facility tour of Lola’s Gardens, a Brics Property and Infrastructure Development Limited (“BRICS”) property located in Ikoyi, Lagos.

A statement signed by Mrs. Glory Ojerinde, the company’s Business Development Manager, said the tour took place on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

“The tour is a routine exercise by IFMA as a courtesy engagement with their professional members, which seeks to evaluate the quality and standard of the infrastructure deployed by the management company while exploring partnership and networking opportunities amongst its members.”

At Lola’s Gardens, Ikoyi, earlier today, the MD/CEO, Mr. Femi Odunlami, also used the opportunity to address members of IFMA and other stakeholders in attendance.

“Brics Property and Infrastructure Development Limited is a one-stop shop for professional real estate and infrastructure services such as classy development, effective and efficient management, and prudent brokerage activities.

“With a vision of being the best-in-class and preferred infrastructure organization in Africa within the next decade, partnership with reputable foreign and domestic industry players is our preferred strategy. This partnership helps our investors and clients generate optimal returns on their investments.

“Our human capital from top to bottom is driven by our SPIRIT that reflects Service, Professionalism, Integrity, Respect, Innovation, and Team Spirit.”

The IFMA delegation was led by the President of the association, Mr. Lekan Akinwumi, who said “Seeing Facility Management (FM) in action today through a culture that reflects the standard and practices of the profession is gratifying. BRICS has done an excellent job with the implementation and observation of these standard practices.

“Facility Management is a multi-disciplinary profession that aims to add value to individuals, organizations, and businesses. And that is why IFMA prioritizes value creation and membership training as the bedrock of maintaining and sustaining durable properties and structure.”

Mrs. Ojerinde said BRICS currently has project sites for residential and mixed-use developments and managed facilities for Nigerians and expatriates spread over diverse locations in South-West Nigeria.

“We are making in-roads into South-South Nigeria in the area of development and management of tertiary students’ hostels.

“This gives us the confidence that with our committed workforce and loyal partners, success is just the beginning,” she added.