‘I would have been a prostitute today’, says Omotola Jalade

By Ada Osadebe

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has revealed some intimate details about her upbringing including how she almost went into prostitution.

Omotola recounted her childhood experience in a recent interview with Chude Jidenwo.

She revealed how her father passed away when she was 12 years old, adding it was a tragic incident that left her emotionless as she never grieved his death.

The actress further added that she was close to going into prostitution to survive because of the challenges she faced at a young age.

She said, “I think everything have been today, positively or negatively was because of the death of my father, it affected me so much, because I did not mourn my dad.

“I understand that I was his only child for a long time and my dad and I were very close, he was the manager of Lagos country club at the time, many influential people come there and because of that, I started rolling with people of influence from a little age.

“When I was 13, they came to pick me up from school, I knew something was wrong and prayed that hope nothing has happened to my dad.

“When I got home, I realized my dad was dead, so going through that mental process, I didn’t know how to react and I didn’t know how I was feeling, I was just silent but now that I’m older, I think I really understand everything. So I just became emotionless and it has affected me till today.

“There is nothing anyone says to me that can move me, I am so confident in who I am and I don’t fear anyone. I don’t fear for my life, probably I would have become a prostitute today, I was very desperate to do anything and said I would rather sell my body than for anybody to take my younger brother apart.”