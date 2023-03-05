I won’t sack teachers – Katsina APC Guber candidate

… Promise to establish tuition-free special schools across Katsina for outstanding less privilege children

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Gubernatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda has debunked the insinuation that he has concluded plans to sack teachers who cannot teach their assigned subjects if elected.

Dikko cleared the air on the allegation during an interactive session with staff of Union of Tertiary institutions in Katsina State on Sunday.

“There’s no way we are going to have an effective educational system without quality teachers. Our efforts will amount to sheer waste of time if we don’t equip our teachers to deliver.

“This was what I said and some people misinterpreted it. I never said I will sack teachers. I only said, I will ensure that every teacher will know how to teach because I’m sure that you too won’t like it for someone who cannot teach to be teaching your children. So, we are going to train and retrain them until they are able to teach their assigned subject effectively.

“If we fail to do this, we would have failed to lay the right foundation for our children and this would affect their pursuit of higher education. Besides, we would have cheated the people of the state as well.”

Also, the former SMEDAN Boss disclosed that if elected he will establish three special model secondary schools in each of the state’s senatorial zone to provide free education for exceptionally brilliant less privilege children who are unable to go to school due to funding.

“One of the issues on my mind daily, that I will address if elected is to give brilliant children of the less privilege access to quality education for free.

‘To that effect, we will establish three special schools in each of the senatorial zones that will offer free education to such students.”

On the economy, Dikko said he would block leakages to improve the internally generated revenue of the state. He equally promised to establish a ministry or commission for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, to rejuvenate the state’s economy.

In the same vein, Dikko assured them that he will attract foreign partners for the Micro Banks in the state to help boost MSMEs.

Concerning insecurity, Dikko said youths will be trained and attached to security agents to assist in bringing the menace of banditry to an end in the state. fighting banditry.

Speaking earlier, the Special Adviser on Higher Education in the state, Ruwan Gowldiya extol the qualities of the APC governorship candidate whom he described as the most educated and enlightened among all those seeking to lead the state.

He also urged the teachers to avoid the mistake of voting candidates who are partially educated as it may spell doom for the academic institutions and the entire state.