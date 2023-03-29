I won’t ‘run away’ from EFCC after leaving office – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state said he won’t “run away” from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC after leaving office on May 29th.

Wike stated this at the commissioning of Rumuigbo Internal Road Network in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Wednesday.

The governor said he has nothing to fear if the anti-graft agency comes to probe his administration.

Wike directed his successor and Rivers State Governor-Elect, Siminlalayi Fubara to show EFCC his many accomplished projects in Rivers if the anti-corruption commission comes for investigation.

He said, “I am happy I am leaving office fulfilled. I’m leaving the office with my shoulders high. I am leaving the office very well. I’m not leaving office to run away so that EFCC would not come;

“…I’m leaving office and I will stay here; I am not going anywhere. When the EFCC come, go and show them the projects.”

Wike expressed gratitude to God, saying everything he asked for during the 2023 general elections was realized – a Southern President and a successor.

Recall that the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, had reportedly said the commission would go after “corrupt” governors at the expiration of their constitutional immunity on May 29, 2023.

The anti-graft commission had in the past probed and convicted some former governors and is currently investigating some ex-governors over allegations of misappropriation of funds.