I won’t be available again, Paul Okoye threatens some friends

Popular Nigerian music artiste, Paul Okoye has threatened to not be mingling with some friends over various attacks he received during the governorship and state assembly elections.

He expressed displeasure over threats, suppression, and tribalism unleashed at him, thus, saying he will not be available to associate with those who have displayed inhumane acts.

The musician of the PSquare also lamented that the security agents that were available during the #EndSARS protests, but disappeared at the polling units to protect the electorate against political thugs.

Paul disclosed all these in a post on his Instagram Story on Saturday, as he took a new position on how he would be treating some people in his life after the election.

“With all this threat, thugs, voters suppression, tribalism etc.

“After this election! Know this and know peace…I will not be eating at the same table with some of you … I will never trust some of you…my long spoon will always be available. Some of you are not humans,” he said.

In another slide, Rudeboy said, “During #EndSARS police could be seen, Army could be seen shooting innocent people. But today they are nowhere to be found.