I will accept election outcome, says Bauchi governor

Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State said he was ready to accept the outcome of the Governorship and State Assembly election in the state.

Mohammed stated this in an interview with journalists shortly after casting his vote at Bakin Dutse Polling Unit 008 in Duguri village of Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, “I hope the higher the turnout the more they vote for me but I wouldn’t say because I can not predict.

“However, I’m happy that everything appears to be very peaceful. People are looking so joyous and excited.

“I feel that this is the kind of situation we need all over the country. People exercising their franchise without any hindrance, acrimony or conflict.

“We are very grateful to God and we are ready to really accept the outcome.

“We will continue to do anything as a state to make sure that the election is peaceful and the outcome by the grace of God, is acceptable”.

Mohammed, who exprssed satisfaction with seamless operation of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the unit, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the orderly conduct of the election.

“INEC has done very well as far as I’m concerned. Whether it is manual or electronic, you can see that the process is very peaceful and orderly.

“As soon as we came, the BVAS worked and they didn’t even have to snap me as I just used my fingers and my picture showed and then it ticked. It took not more 10 minutes for me to vote. INEC has done very well,” Mohammed said.