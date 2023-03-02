Home » Videos » I wanted to travel across Africa, but fell in love with Nigeria — Russian lady who rides ‘keke’
Videos

March 2, 2023

I wanted to travel across Africa, but fell in love with Nigeria — Russian lady who rides ‘keke’

A Russian woman, Kate has spoken about her experience being a tricycle rider in Nigeria.

In an exclusive video with Vanguard, Kate narrated how she came over from Russia and settled down in Nigeria, adding she is in love with the country.

Related News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.