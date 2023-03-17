I want successive govts to sustain my anti-corruption war – Buhari

File

President Muhammadu Buhari said he wants successive governments to sustain the anti-graft war established by his administration in the country.

The President stated this earlier today (Friday) during a with the management of the Code of Conduct Tribunal led by its Chairman, Danladi Umar, at the state house.

According to him, corruption has remained an existential threat to nations.

Buhari acknowledged the sacrifices made by the Code of Conduct Tribunal headed by its Chairman, Danladi Umar and other similar agencies, amidst the stiff economic and revenue shortages.

“It is our hope that the foundation which has been laid by this administration will be carried forward and continued, as the issue of corruption remains an existential threat to all nations,” Buhari said.