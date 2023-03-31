‘I still feel them,’ Davido speaks on losing loved ones

Davido



By Precious Osadebe



Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has spoken about losing his loved ones.

The singer who just released his album Timeless, made this known in an interview with Beat FM on Friday.

Davido asserted that he senses the spiritual presence of those who have passed away, including his mother who died when he was ten years old, his best friend, his bodyguard, and finally his son, hence the song, “Legends Can Never Die” is dedicated to them.

He further stated that the song ‘Legends Can Never Die’ which is also one of the oldest songs on the album, is also dedicated to everyone out there who has lost one or two close people.

He said, ”Like over time. Even everybody knows that I lost my mother at 10. Losing my best friend and my bodyguard in one to two years, and then losing a child and all that together.

”I don’t think the song is really being sad. I just feel like since I have lost all of them, I don’t want to really feel like they have left me spiritually. I still have them around me a kind of. They were all legends. So that’s why I say that a legend never dies.”