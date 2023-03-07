I see Nigerians leading Qnet’s Direct Selling Marketing, globally — Chandrasekaran

By Emmanuel Elebeke

After a massive programme tagged V-Malaysia that held in Penang Island Maylasia, QNET a world renowned e-commerce Direct Selling Company stormed Nigeria, with a view to establishing strong presence and introducing its beneficial marketing strategies and quality products to the Nigerian business ecosystem.

Hi-Tech cornered the Regional General Manager of the company in Sub-Saharan Africa, Ramya Chandrasekaran who bared her mind on the mission of the company in Nigeria, and confessed that considering the doggedness of Nigerian business public, it will not be surprising if the country sits atop the company’s development initiatives in no given time

Excerpts:

Qnet as a direct selling company

QNET is basically a direct selling company, with a business model where companies offer products and services to customers. Those who choose to be just customers for the products and not want to do anything with the business, they remain retail customers. But there are many people out there who appreciate the quality of the products and would want to share with their friends and family, promoting it to them, and when they promote it to them, friends and family approaches it, using the referenced individual, they earn commission.

But on a larger scale, through e-Commerce platform, we create a situation where people do not have to move about with many products, marketing people. We simplify the model where for instance, one can be in Abuja and talk to somebody in Lagos, maybe via zoom and explain the products, benefits and how through marketing the products, money can be made.

So, if the people he or she talked to, became interested and purchased any of the products, using his or her unique code, he or she gets a compensation,

We pay compensation on weekly basis but our commissions are calculated based on business volume you generated. So, there has to be a certain amount of volume you have to generate in order to earn your first commission cheque.

QNET in Nigeria

We are an international company, in today’s world, everything is global and multinational. Our global headquarters is located in Hong Kong but we were born in Asia. Though, I will say, today, our business is completely global. In West Africa, our headquarters is in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. We also have office in Rwanda, and we are about to open office in East Africa.

We have also been in Nigeria for the past one year

Global presence

Like I said, our global presence is huge. We ship products easily to more than 50 to 60 countries around the world under our e-Commerce platform. In terms of local presence, we are not everywhere. But,in many countries where we haven’t opened office, we try to have a local business that represent us as our legal entity on the ground. Like in Nigeria, our local Franchising partner is Transblue.

Products and R&D

We have an array of quality products including health and wellness products; homecare and air purifier among others. Under health and wellness, we have nutrition supplements, wellness space energy products, e-Learning courses to our education platform, skin care products, watches and Jeweries; and others ranging to 30 products.

Our research and development team try to identify each trend in consumer industry, what customer really want. That is why all our products are exclusively developed for us; you cannot go to supermarkets or Amazon and buy them. Some products like wrist watches are only made in limited numbers for us.

The business is quite unique. Nigerians are very smart people and we believe they can grab this offer and run with it at a digital speed.

Competition

This is an industry and there are many competitors but we are the only e-Commerce direct selling company. That gives us an edge over any other company. You can be here and sell your products to whoever you want to sell to throughout the world. You can get your laptop get signed up and do your business as you wish, whereas others are over the counter. Unless you go physically to do your transactions, nothing happens. So, in our sub-section, eCommerce sector, there is no other company.

Today, if you want to start your own business, you need some reasonable capital but in our case, all you need is to buy one qualifying product as an independent representative, the rest is going to depend on you and the people signing up as your down lines. Progressively, you become an entrepreneur.