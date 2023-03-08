I remain committed to mission of retrieving our mandate – Peter Obi 

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi said he remained committed to the mission of retrieving his mandate.

Obi stated this in a statement he issued via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The tweet reads, “I remain committed and will give more attention to our mission of retrieving our mandate. A new Nigeria is possible! -PO.

“It is also imperative that Obidients vote for candidates with Competence, Character, Capacity, and Compassion,” he added.

On the party’s campaign for state assembly and governorship election, Obi stated, “I am supposed to commence our whistle-stop campaign for our various Labour Party Governorship and State Assembly Candidates today. Initially, my trip was to take me to Nasarawa, Lagos, Enugu, Abia, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Plateau, Borno, etc.

“However, following INEC’s refusal to allow our party to inspect the materials (including BVAS) from the 25th February presidential elections, I am personally heading to the Court today with our lawyers.

“As we pursue due process and defer to the rule of law, I urge all the OBIdients in the various states to continue campaigning for our candidates, namely, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour in Lagos, Chijoke Edeoga in Enugu, Patrick Dakum in Plateau, Alex Otti in Abia, Ken Pela in Delta, Ibrahim Mshelia in Borno, to name just a few.”