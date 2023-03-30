I never collected money to support Umo Eno – A’Ibom guber aspirant

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

An aspirant for the 2023 gubernatorial race in Akwa Ibom State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Barr Onofiok Luke has said that he never collected money from anybody ahead of the campaigns in order to support Pastor Umo Eno, for the number one position.

Luke who is a federal Lawmaker currently representing Etinan federal constituency, stressed that he decided to support Pastor Eno, because he believed it was Godswill for him to become the next governor of the state as well as his consistency with the PDP.

He spoke while fielding questions from newsmen on the 2023 general elections in his home residence at Nsit Ubium local government area.

He explained that contrary to insinuationt ahead of the campaign that he had collected money to drop his governorship aspiration, he had only demanded for two things which were that his supporters be integrated and that development should be taken to the rural people.

His words: “None of us (guber aspirants) that consulted across this state than I did. I prayed, I fasted and Pastor Umo Eno emerged as the Gubernatorial candidate. Yes some people said I should have gone to the Labour Party, but I don’t do things without conviction.

“But I am a consistent party man. I am not angry with those who have decided to go to another party. I believe it is the will of God for him (Umo Eno) to become governor, just as it was the will of God for Jacob’s name to be changed to Isreal.

“So whatever, I see it as the will of God. And quote me, “Anybody who said he offered me one naira let him come public and say this is how much I collected. In the meeting I had with the governor (Udom) the CEO of Hensek Engineering Services was there as a witness.

“Ask him whether I demanded for one Naira. I told them the amount of money I expended in consultations and I said that I don’t need a refund. There were two things I asked for; number One ‘let development be taken to the rural people, and Government be returned to the people.

“Number two, I also asked that the people who supported me be integrated. The two demands were accepted. So this is a day for me to share this”

On his expectation from the incoming elected leaders, the former Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly said there was need for incoming government both at the National and state levels to jumpstart the Economy by supporting small scale businesses to grow

“We are expecting leaders who are going to roll their sleeves up, leaders who are going to keep the promises they have made in the course of electioneering. They went to the Markets, the Hospitals, parks and they met with Labour unions.

“And they made commitments with the different segments. So by the grace of God I believe these leaders are going to do what they have promised. That is what we (Nigerians) are expecting”, Luke responded.