I ‘ll create right environment to overcome all challenges in Katsina – Dikko

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor-elect in the March 18 governorship poll, Dr Dikko Umar Radda has revealed that he will be focusing primarily on creating the right environment to help Katsina State overcome all its challenges.

Dikko who promised to give nothing short of his best also assured that he will be humble, diligent and sincere in all of his actions as Katsina Governor.

The Katsina Governor-elect also disclosed that of paramount importance to him is the issue of security, promising to “proactively go after all banditry and criminal elements in the State.”

Dikko gave the assurances in his victory speech late night Sunday after INEC declared him the winner of Katsina governorship poll.

Dikko’s victory speech reads:

“We asked Allah to grant us victory if we are the best people to govern Katsina state, and as winners of the 2023 gubernatorial election, we believe it is now time to give nothing less than our best as a government.

“As your governor, I will be humble in my dispensation, diligent in my execution, and sincere in my actions.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who voted for me and my party the APC in the elections. I also thank everyone who participated in our democratic process.

“To my governor, Aminu Bello Masari I say thank you and hope to build on what you have achieved.

“My vision for the people of Katsina is to build a better future for everyone, and I understand now more than ever that a better future is possible for all.

“I have toured every part of our dear state and seen first-hand the challenges our communities face. My goal as governor is to ensure that government creates the right environment to overcome all challenges.

“The team I will form will be diverse, inclusive, and based on merit. My administration will go about making government work for the people. I assure

you that I will be personally responsible for ensuring our strategic policies are aligned with the realities of our time and implemented transparently and effectively.

“The security of our state will be of paramount importance to me, and we will proactively go after all banditry and criminal elements in our state. To be very clear, my government will take every possible measure to make every part of our state safe.

“We will rebuild the economy, educate our children, help the vulnerable, and provide high levels of public service. Visionary leadership entails very concise, attainable goals, and I believe I can lead a government that can deliver for the people of Katsina State.

“Our youths are our future, and they will become teachers, doctors, engineers, technicians, entrepreneurs, and leaders someday. My commitment to the youth of Katsina State will be unwavering throughout my administration. The youth will be the backbone of our economic growth, and we will support you with all the resources available to the government to actualise your dreams.

“I want to conclude by seeking Allah’s help in our governance. I also seek the help of every one of you as we embark on our future building project. I am driven by sincerity of purpose and complete dedication to accomplishing our objectives to make Katsina better.”