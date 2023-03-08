I haven’t said anything about presidential election — Tompolo

By Akpokona Omafuaire

High Chief Government Ekpemupolo a.k.a Tompolo has denied viral video credited to him over the just concluded presidential election.

The refutal was contained in a statement, Wednesday, by Dr. Paul Bebenimibo, Media Consultant to Tompolo in Effurun, Delta State.

According to the statement, “The attention of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo has been drawn to an alleged viral video on the 2023 general election, where some online media quoted him to have hailed the outcome of the election.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Tompolo did not do any video of sort. Tompolo has not said anything on the outcome of the presidential election.

“He is not an enemy to any of the presidential candidates as well as the governorship candidates. He is a friend to all.

“And so, he has not asked anyone to use his name to campaign for any of the candidates.

“The general public should beware of characters that are out there to smear his name.”