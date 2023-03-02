I give my all when I feel loved – Nissi Obidah

By Ayo Onikoyi

Budding Nollywood actress and skits maker from Taraba State (Kurmi local government ), Nissi Obidah has revealed the kind of woman she is when in love, in relationship and when it comes to sex. Nissi, who took a big risk, relocating from Taraba to Lagos, without knowing anybody in the “Centre of Excellence” says love means the whole world to her.

“To me, love comes with everything, commitment and devotion. I’m not the type that likes sex that much, but I can still enjoy it if it makes my man happy as I can’t and never had sex with a person I do not love. Love means much more to me in a relationship than money. Money is sure important but for me it is not a priority in a relationship. I personally give my all in a relationship when I feel I’m loved, when I’m given importance, care and attention, I’m happy and contented.,” she said.

Nissi, who attended Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola says her life revolves around acting, little wonder she came all the way from Taraba to fulfill her dream in Lagos.

“I chose acting as a career ever since I was in primary 4, my teachers loved my acting skills and I made people laugh at the slightest opportunity. During my secondary school days and FCS school events, I was always the one who would initiate a drama to be presented. For that, I became the president of our drama club for four years.,” she said/

Nissi Obidah has featured in films like Shades of Innocent, First Date and Office Palaver among others.