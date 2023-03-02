I foresaw outcome of 2023 elections – Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin

A old video, making the round on social media has given an indication that Nigerian popular Prophet, Jeremiah Fufeyin foresaw the outcome of the 2023 Elections, won by the APC’ Bola Tinubu.

In the video made during a service on the 11th December 2022, Fufeyin, who’s the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry in Warri, the prophet noted that he saw in video the drama that unfolded during the election.

https://youtu.be/g2COtVYFw7w

According to him, while people were at the verge of jubilating the win of a candidate, another announcement overshadowed the elation.

“This prophecy is about Nigeria’s forthcoming presidential election. Write it down. Mark it because the internet never forgets,” Fufeyin said.

He stated that there were going to attack and crisis before the election, noting “before the election there will be attack and bloodshed.

Speaking about the election day, Fufeyin said God had directed him to pay for the youth as he saw youths fighting and killing themselves.

“I am seeing destruction of ballot boxes. I see gunshots,” he said.

Fufeyin noted that while people voted heavily and clamoured for a candidate, an announcement that surpassed their euphoria dashed their enthusiasm.

While most youth had projected the win of the Labour Party candidate, INEC declared Tinubu as the winner.

“The Lord told me that in less than six months even if the winner was not expected and sick, there will be a change. The Lord has held our cry, what we are passing through, this person who will be on the seat, will bring a change for good in six months, he said in the video.