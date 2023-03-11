I enjoy cordial relationship with Shekarau, Kwankwaso, Ganduje, says APC’s Gawuna

.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Kano State Deputy Governor and All Progressive Congress, APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has described his relationship with all the Governors under whom he has served in different capacities in the State as cordial.

Recall that Gawuna was the Chairman, of Nassarawa Local Government under former governor Ibrahim Shekarau, Commissioner under former governor Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso and incumbent Deputy Governor under Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The APC gubernatorial flag bearer while featuring in the TVC programme tagged “Countdown Nigeria Decides 2023” however, said the relationship is worth maintaining despite political parties’ differences.

According to him, “I have a very cordial relationship with Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and all other former Governors I have worked with in the previous administrations as a local government chairman, commissioner and presently as the Deputy Governor, and that relationship supposed to be maintained despite political parties differences,” Gawuna noted.

He added that he does not believe there should be any animosity or quarrels between the political stakeholders but instead place Kano State first above any interest.

The APC Gubernatorial Flag bearer however urged the Kano electorates to consider the experience and credibility of the candidates as a yardstick while casting their votes.

“I have the requisite experience in governance which puts me above other governorship contestants,” Gawuna stated.

