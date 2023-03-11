I don’t need to ‘convince’ Mbappe to stay at PSG – Galtier

By Efosa Taiwo

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier says he does not have to ‘convince’ Kylian Mbappe to remain at the club following their Champions League exit this week.

A crestfallen Mbappe evaded discussing his future beyond this season following PSG’s 3-0 aggregate loss in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

The Frenchman in his reaction to the defeat said that Bayern were a team “built to win the Champions League,” noting the French champions had produced the “maximum” they could achieve.

“I do not have to try to convince Kylian [to stay],” Galtier said Friday ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 match away at Brest on Saturday.

“Kylian has expressed it himself, but if you had asked any player you would have found him in the same state — very disappointed after the elimination.

“Concerning Kylian, Kylian is a PSG player and he shows it in every game. He has a great determination to succeed and to perform well in order to help bring the club up to as high a level as possible.”

Mbappe has been a long-term target of Real Madrid and was widely expected to move to the Spanish giants when his contract expired last summer. Instead he signed a new three-year contract to keep him in Paris.

There has also been speculation over the future of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, with both of their contracts set to expire at the end of this season.