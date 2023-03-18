I don’t have anything against Bobrisky – Tosin Silverdam

By Benjamin Njoku
Popular content creator Tosin Silverdam, who recently dragged controversial cross-dresser Bobrisky to court for alleged defamation, has declared that “I do not have anything against him(Bobrisky).”
Silverdam made the declaration, while featuring in this week’s episode of #WithChude.
According to him, “Bobrisky is content. I met Bobrisky in Khloe’s place. Bobrisky came late, so Khloe was like I should wait for Bobrisky, I should see him and we must settle. I was like how many celebrities will I settle with because even if I settle with them today, I will still talk about them.”
Explaining further, Tosin said Bobrisky, who arrived late to the place, was supposed to sit beside me. But the cross-dresser declined, saying ‘I can’t sit down beside that guy, he always talks about me’. So, Khloe said I should talk to him. I met with him, and he wasn’t upset by some things I said about him.”
“He said I called him a liar that he doesn’t lie, and I was comparing him with Papaya and all that, that was the only thing he said, but I can go ahead and talk about him, but I shouldn’t say he or she is a liar”.
On the business of gossip, Tosin said “I don’t care what people say, as long as I am making my money. This is just for a period of time, then I will delve into something else.”
Recall that Bobrisky got Tosin Silverdam arrested after the latter was said to have alleged that the cross-dresser was using his house help to shoot adult content in his room.
Following the allegation, which was fuelled after Bobrisky shared a video of his maid making out with a man in an apartment that looked like his room, Tosin took to his Instagram page to announce that he had dragged Bobrisky to court for alleged defamation.
