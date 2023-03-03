I didn’t plan dinner with Sanwo-Olu, says Chisco Chairman, Anyaegbu

Chief Anyaegbu, Chisco boss

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chisco Group of Companies, Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu, has debunked the rumour of an intending plan to have a one-on-one interactive dinner with Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The chairman, who disclosed that an invitation which went viral on social media within the last few days purportedly listed the him as an organizer of a one-on-one interactive dinner with Governor Sanwo-Olu on Sunday, March 5, was absolutely false and an intention by the rumour mongers to mislead the society.

Reacting to the false news, Chief Anyaegbu further advised members of the public to disregard the rumour, as he was never aware of such a meeting, neither was he an organizer.

“However,” he said, “I still have the utmost respect for his Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whose name was mentioned as a guest on the invitation card.”