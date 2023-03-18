I didn’t marry out of frustration, marriage found me – Emma Jane

By Benjamin Njoku

Jos, Plateau State-based actress cum producer Emma Jane Yellow Duker popularly called Emma Jane is making a name for herself, but her face isn’t as well known within the film circuit.

The Cross River state-born thespian, has been in the industry for the past 15 years doing her thing quietly. She began her acting career back in Lagos, starring in one of M-net produced short films but had to relocate to her country home, when things were not working out for her as expected.

In between her unsteady movement, she met her husband and got married in 2015, to end the struggle. But after her marriage she returned to the industry to continue from where she stopped. And since then, she has not looked back in her quest to be the best that she can be.

The feline entertainer, however, revealed that she moved to Jos, where she’s currently plying her trade after she couldn’t break into the Lagos film sector.

“I started my career in Lagos, but due to difficult moments, I relocated to Cross River State, and back to Lagos. I did it like three times and in between that period, I met my husband. I didn’t marry out of frustration, rather marriage found me,” said the mother of three kids.

According to her, with beautiful locations and a serene environment, it’s cheaper to shoot films in Jos than in Lagos.

Apart from acting, Emma Jane is also a film producer, a professional dancer and a lover of music. She was one of the pioneers and facilitators of the epoch-making Calabar carnival.

Her latest movie, “Beyond Boundaries” is due to premiere on Sunday, March 26, in Jos.

Starring the likes of Tina Mba, Steve Damian, Ujams Chukwunonso and Emmajane Yellow-Duke, the movie is a suspense filled- drama addressing the issue of tribal differences and how the clash of tribes can be used to proffer solutions to problems confronting humanity.

Appraising the state of film production in Plateau State, EmmaJane, who’s the Treasurer of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Plateau State chapter, said it’s gradually growing and will soon become the new destination for film production in Nigeria. The actress is surely living her dreams. Recently, she was honoured with an international distinction award in the acting and film making at the SAN Edification of India/Canada.