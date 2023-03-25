I can’t endorse Feb 25 illegitimate mandate – Atiku

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has vowed to continue to challenge the process which he said conferred an illegitimate mandate on the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

Atiku said this in a statement he signed in Abuja, on Saturday.

According to the statement, the clarification became necessary in the light of a fake press release written in his name stating that he conferred legitimacy on the rigged election which Tinubu allegedly won.

Atiku said, “I have been notified of a fake press release attributed to me and purportedly giving legitimacy to the widely rigged presidential election of February 25.

“The so-called press release did not emanate from me or my office, and it should be treated with repudiation, untrue, and deliberately contrived by those who illegally appropriated the mandate of the Nigerian people.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, I wish to state categorically that my lawyers still have my unflinching mandate to challenge the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

“I join other lovers of democracy in Nigria and friends of our great country in the outright rejection of the pre-determined outcome of the February 25 election.

“I shall continue to challenge the legality of that election, alongside my party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

“The decision to challenge the sham election of February 25, the worst election in our democratic history, is not predicated on my personal interest but for the interest of Nigeria and its people.

“It is aimed at deepening democracy and ensuring that we do not confer legitimacy to an outcome of illegitimacy.

“My commitment to the democratic struggle in Nigeria is beyond an election season.”