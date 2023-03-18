I can’t be intimidated, will vote my choice – Kate Henshaw

Popular Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw has claimed that some persons have threatened her at her polling unit.

The actress, however, stated that despite the threat received, she would vote her choice.

She took to her verified Twitter account to share a video where she vented expressed her annoyance on the threat received.

She captioned the video, “No one can intimidate me!! I have every right to carry out my duty No amount of abuse or vitriol will work.. You are a public servant!! I have taken note of all your thugs!!”