Husband refuses to collect bride price from wife after court order

A man, Yahaya Saleh, on Friday refused to collect the bride price he earlier paid for his wife as ordered by a Grade 1 Area Court in Lugbe, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court on Friday dissolved the marriage between Saleh and his wife, Rabi, and ordered the wife to return the bride price.

However, Saleh who lives in Jedo Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, told the court that he would not collect back the bride price because he had children with his estranged wife.

He said that the marriage was consummated under Islamic Law and was blessed with two children, the first being four years old and the second, two years old.

Delivering judgment earlier, the judge, Saleh Ramat, had dissolved the marriage on the grounds of Saleh’s lack of care for Rabi, adding that the marriage had broken down irretrievably.

Rabbi had in her petition, filed before the court, alleged that her husband had not been taking care of her and their two children throughout their 6-year old marriage.

“My husband does not care about our health. Whenever the children or me are sick, he doesn’t show care.

“I have been the one feeding the family, caring for their health and all other needs.

“I want the court to dissolve the marriage. I have no love for my husband again,” she had told the court. (NAN)