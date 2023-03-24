HRM Ekioemi congratulates Delta gov-elect, Oborevwori

*Prays for peace, progress

By Chancel Sunday

BURUTU—The newly crowned Ebenanaowei of Operemor Kingdom in Burutu local government area of Delta State, HRM (Dr) John Oweiagbe Ekioemi, Gbesa I, has congratulated the Delta State governor-elect, Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on his victory at the 2023 general elections in the state.

HRM Ekioemi sent his congratulatory message, yesterday, noting that Oborevwori’s emergence as governor-elect of the state was a result of his obedience and good leadership qualities.

The monarch said: “I congratulate our governor-elect, Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on his victory at the just-concluded general elections in the state.

“His emergence, no doubt, was a result of his obedience and good leadership qualities.

“I urge him to ensure balance in his new office, I urge him to lead Delta State to greater heights through good policies with developmental strides across the state.

“I also pray for peace and God’s guidance and direction to achieve greater feats for the general wellbeing of Deltans and Delta State”.