How WIMBIZ is committed in devt of women — ED Adegbite



By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Executive Director of the Women in Management, Business and Public Service, WIMBIZ, Hansatu Adegbite, has said WIMBIZ would forever be committed in the development of women to promote mentorship and help other women rise.

She stated this during the 2023 International Women’s Day Movie and Networking Event in Abuja. The event, was graced with various women and even men drawn from various levels and sectors of life. They all gathered to network with the use of a movie tagged, “Hidden Figures” from which important lessons were drawn from and were urged to translate it to other women for their growth and development.

Addressing newsmen, Executive Director, WIMBIZ, Hansatu Adegbite, said “The International Women’s Day is March 8 but truly March has become the International Women’s Month, the whole month is for celebration. And what WIMBIZ has done is that obviously, the focus of this year is embrace equity. There’s also a focus on digital divide, we are closing in digital divide as it pertains to gender equality and equity.

“So, what WIMBIZ has done we looked for an inspirational film called ‘Hidden Figures’ so that women will understand that there’s nothing you want to do in this world, that you don’t have to put something, in terms of your time, resources, knowledge and capacity to build yourself to make a difference. We are not just doing this in Abuja. We are actually doing it in other locations simultaneously.

“The event is a networking event, so the way it would impact women is that first they would be inspired because WIMBIZ exists to inspire, empower, advocate for and to connect women. Already we are fulfilling this by the movie and networking event from which a lot of lessons can be pulled from.”

Speaking in the same vein, a Communication Strategist, Lubabatu Abubakar, encouraged women to ensure they are good at whatever they find themselves doing in life.

She said, “You need to be good at what you’re doing, you cannot expect to have a sit at the table if you’re not good at what you’re doing. Whatever you are doing out there, be it your business, whatever it is, just make sure you’re really good at it, just be excellent and work really hard and the sky will be your starting point.”

On her part, Dr. Dorothy George-Ufot, a Trainer at Nile University, said, “WIMBIZ is a source for many women if you’ve been to our annual conference, over a thousand women congregate there, from women that are in their 80s to the ones that are in their 20s. You would draw inspiration as you here them talk and interact with.

“When you go to WIMBIZ you get inspired and have ideas. It gets you thinking of what to do for the girl-child and yourself. It’s just a congregation of so much power and strength amongst women that you cannot leave there the same. I have not watched this movie but I am sure going to take it to other women to watch and draw inspiration from, so that’s the power of just congregating and networking.”