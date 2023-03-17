How we can use genomics to combat infectious, metabolic diseases – Akinsuyi Oluwamayowa

Akinsuyi Oluwamayowa, a visionary professional, has said technology has capacity to revolutionize the Nigerian health sector.

Oluwamayowa said he has dedicated his career to studying the molecular mechanisms underlying several infectious and metabolic diseases, with a particular focus on Malaria, Covid-19, Monkey pox disease and Osteoporosis.

According to him, he is determined to identify effective treatments and prevention strategies that will help combat these debilitating diseases in Nigeria and beyond.

He has harnessed the power of Next-Generation Genomic Sequencing to analyze the DNA of pathogens and host cells, providing him with the ability to conduct groundbreaking research that has the potential to improve the health of millions of people suffering from these conditions.

Currently, Oluwamayowa is exploring how dysfunction of the gut microbiome could lead to osteoporosis, utilizing genomics and bioinformatics tools to further his research. He is also developing a machine-learning model that can predict the risk of osteoporosis based on gut microbiome composition, with the ultimate goal of creating probiotics that can effectively treat the disease.

Oluwamayowa’s work on Covid-19 is particularly noteworthy, as he has been studying the virus responsible for the disease and has discovered novel drug targets that can impede viral replication. Alongside his research on Covid-19, he has also made significant strides in developing novel therapeutic options for the treatment of Malaria.

Recently, he and his colleagues identified Cymbopogon citratus as a potential therapeutic target for the Falcipain-2 (FP2) cysteine protease of Plasmodium falciparum. This finding could greatly reduce the burden of the disease in Nigeria.

Oluwamayowa’s academic qualifications in Microbiology and various certifications in data analysis, next-generation sequencing, microbial ecology, and immunology have undoubtedly contributed to his success. He holds a bachelor’s, masters, and is currently pursuing a doctorate in Molecular Microbiology. Through his groundbreaking research and unwavering commitment to improving global health. Oluwamayowa serves as a shining example of the impact that young professionals can have in the fight against infectious and metabolic diseases.

Looking to the future, he is enthusiastic about the potential of his research and technology to revolutionize the Nigerian health sector and improve the lives of countless individuals affected by infectious and osteoporotic conditions. We can only imagine what the future holds for this young professional, and as the use of next generation sequencing evolve, we can expect to see even more exciting developments in the Nigerian health industry, thanks to young professionals like Oluwamayowa.