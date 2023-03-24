How to transform construction industry with technology — Christian Abugu

As the construction industry continues to evolve, more and more professionals are turning to digital twin technologies to optimize construction processes and enhance project outcomes.

One young Nigerian graduate, currently pursuing his Master’s degree in construction management at the University of Florida, United States is leading the way.

Christian Abugu, a University of Nigeria, Nsukka graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering, said he has been working tirelessly to promote the use of digital twin technologies in the construction industry.

With a keen interest in sustainability and innovation, he noted that he has been exploring new ways to use these tools to improve the construction process, reduce waste, and create more efficient and sustainable buildings.

According to him, Digital twin technology involves creating a virtual replica of a physical asset, such as a building or a piece of machinery, in a digital environment.

“This allows engineers and construction managers to test different scenarios, optimize designs, and identify potential issues before construction begins. By doing so, they can save time, reduce costs, and improve the overall quality of the final product”.

Working with a variety of digital twin tools and platforms such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), virtual reality (VR) environments, and simulation software, Abugu combines these tools with his expertise in civil engineering and construction management to develop new ideas that can potentially optimize resources, workflows, and create more sustainable buildings.

He’s s currently collaborating with several industry professionals and professors at the University of Florida to promote the use of these tools in construction.

“I believe that digital twin technologies are the future of construction,” says Christian. “By creating a virtual environment in which we can test and optimize our designs, we can reduce waste, save time, and create more sustainable infrastructures. I’m excited to be at the forefront of this innovation and to help shape the future of the industry.”

As the construction industry continues to evolve, it is clear that digital twin technologies will play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of the industry. With innovators like Christian Abugu leading the way, we can expect to see even more exciting developments in the years to come.