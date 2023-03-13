How to end poverty, discrimination against women — PENGASSAN 

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has called for greater access to education for girls and women in Nigeria.

The umbrella body for senior employees in the Petroleum industry also demanded for new opportunities for women entrepreneurs to access markets, funding and resources.

PENGASSAN equally called for among others, ways of bridging the gender parity.

Speaking at an event to celebrate the International, IWD, Women’s Day, in Abuja, PENGASSAN President, Festus Osifo, asked for the creation of mechanisms to report gender-based violence and provide support to victims/survivors.

He also demanded for more access to healthcare services for women, particularly in rural areas where traditional healthcare services are not readily available.

According to him, “Innovation and technology have been a driving force in the global economy. Over the past few years, we have seen significant strides towards gender equality in various spheres of life, but there is still a long way to go.

“In the digital space, we believe that there’ is a huge disparity in women involvement due to certain factors that inhibit their abilities to develop the necessary digital skills which diminish their opportunities to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“Women face a lot of technical capabilities. These capabilities are always questioned as against their male counterpart.

“Women in technology may also face harassment and discrimination, both overtly and subtly. These women may struggle to find role models and mentors who have similar experiences.

“Many of these women struggle to balance the demands of their careers with their personal lives. This can be particularly challenging for women who are also raising families or caring for elderly parents.”