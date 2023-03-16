The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) recruitment 2023 portal is currently open for online application. The NDLEA recruitment form can be accessed via the NDLEA recruitment website.

The agency invites applications from suitably qualified Nigerians for enlistment into the Agency.

The NDLEA online application will be open for a period of four weeks starting from Sunday 12th March to Saturday 8th April 2023. Interested applicants are to log on to the NDLEA online recruitment portal and complete the application.

Recruitment is conducted for entry-level cadets. But interested candidates with professional experience and specialised training can also join the Agency in support and administrative roles such as human resource personnel, communication experts, secretary/administrative assistants, accountants, ICT specialists, legal services and finance officers, etc.

Here is all you need to know about the starting and NDLEA recruitment closing date as well as detailed information and guidelines that will assist you in your application process.

How to Apply for NDLEA Recruitment 2023/2024

To apply for this National Drug Law Enforcement Agency recruitment exercise, follow the steps below.

Visit the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency official web portal at www.ndlea.gov.ng

2. Access employment (Career) section page

3. Sign up for an account if you don’t have an account yet

4. Click on the available vacancies

5. Read and follow the instructions carefully

6. Provide all the necessary information

7. Verify all your information

8. Submit your application

Once successful, your name will appear on the NDLEA shortlist and you will be contacted via e-mail and be scheduled for the next phase of the recruitment process, leading eventually to an exciting career with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

These include the available job vacancies for graduates and non-graduates, qualifications, entry requirements for interested and experienced applicants, as well as steps on how to apply for the NDLEA recruitment through the official www.ndlea.gov.ng portal without any hindrance. So read on and apply all the guidelines listed.

The NDLEA recruitment website is currently enabled and interested persons can now submit an application. www.ndlea.gov.ng is the official job portal where interested persons can apply and fill the online NDLEA recruitment form for verification.

The portal is now open for the online application processes. All you need to apply is an active email account and your phone number alongside relevant qualifications.

But before submitting an application, there are certain requirements you must meet to prove you are fit and ready to be put through the recruitment process. Below are the requirements.

General requirements for the NDLEA recruitment 2023/2024

All Applicants must be a citizen of Nigeria

2. Strong team spirit and excellent analytical skills

3. Applicants must be a graduate

4. Candidates with bad criminal records excluding road traffic offenses will not be accepted to work with this agency

5. Interested candidates must have good communication skills

6. Must possess a minimum of Five Credits in no more than two sittings in West African Senior School Certificate (WASSCE), National Examination Council (NECO), and General Certificate of Education (GCE). Credit in English is compulsory.

7. Interested applicants must be of good behavior and composure

HND, B.Sc, NCE, or an OND certificate in any related field, and from a recognized University

8. All candidates must have a valid means of identification such as a valid driver’s license, National Identification Card, International passport, Voters card

9.Must be willing to work in a new environment

10. Interested applicants must be physically, and mentally fit

11. All candidates must be free from hard drugs or narcotics. Prove of well-being from a recognized and approved Hospital will be needed

13. Applicants interested in the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency recruitment must be between the ages of 18 to 35 years.

Required Documents for the NDLEA Recruitment

A recent Passport photograph

2. Certificate of State of Origin

3. Certificate of L.G.A of Origin

4. A valid means of identification such as a Valid Driver’s License, National ID Card, National Identification Number (NIN), Nigerian International Passport, Voters card

5. A copy of your detailed Resume or Curriculum Vitae

6. Educational certificates

You are one step away from being among the NDLEA shortlisted candidates if you satisfy all the above requirements. See how to apply for the recruitment exercise below.

Deadline for the NDLEA recruitment

The NDLEA recruitment deadline is on Saturday 8th April 2023. All applications must be submitted online before the closing date.