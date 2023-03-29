How oil exploration will benefit People of Nasarawa – Gov Sule

Abdullahi Sule

Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, has explained how the discovery of crude oil will benefit the people in the North Central state.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier inaugurated the first oil drilling of the Ebenyi-A Exploration Well located in the Middle Benue Trough in the Obi Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Sule said some young residents of the state have been employed in the process.

He said, “When we went to the site today, my excitement was to see that on top of that (oil) rig, are youths from Nasarawa State that have been employed already by the company.

“They are not just gaining employment; they are gaining experience. These are people who have never seen an oil and gas operation before.

“Today, they are working on a rig. So, we are getting them trained, they are getting the experience and we are getting the advantage about the economic empowerment that is there,” he said.