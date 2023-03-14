How Obaseki’s massive road construction will give PDP candidates victory – CoS

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Hon Osaigbovo Iyohahas said that among other things, Governor Godwin Obaseki’s massive investment inroads construction would give the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) victory in Saturday’s House of Assembly election.



In a chat with journalists in BeninCity, Iyoha said the beneficiaries of these roads are voters who are residentin Edo state and are convinced that the only way more of such infrastructure canget to them is to have a House of Assembly that would complement what thegovernor has already started by making people friendly laws and has thereforeappealed to the people to vote the candidates of the PDP on Saturday.



According to him, “We have a governorwho believes strongly that the people know what they are benefiting from thisadministration in all areas which we cannot exhaust in just one chat.



“For instance, looking at the road infrastructure,there are massive opening up of hundreds of communities across the threesenatorial zones of the state and you know the role roads play in the movement offarm produce from the farms to the nearest markets.



“Have you gone to St. Saviour Roadrecently to see the massive work already done by this administration? That roadhas been abandoned over the years and successive governments had only gone thereto campaign and never followed up with actions but go there today. That is a roadthat cuts across not less than 10 communities. Do you know the number of peopleliving in that axis of the state? Have the people of Edo state forgotten theIrhiri Road that connects the Airport Road to the by-pass by Sapele Road which hasopened several communities in that area? That road is 18.5 kilometres longpassing through Irhirhi, Aruogba,Obazagbon, Oke-Oroma, Obagienevbosa, Ogheghe and Sapele Road bypass. That road has been an alternative to peoplestaying after the by-pass to come to town and it has hugely reduced the painsof passing through that Sapele Road axis which has been abandoned by thefederal government. As I speak to you, work is still on-going in Ekheuan Road.



“Go to Edo Central the same massiveroad construction is on-going, go to Edo North, you will see the same thing. TheJagbe Road in Etsako West has been serving as an alternative to road users asresult of the inability of the federal government to fix the Benin – Auchi –Okenne Road.



“The people know and that is why weare appealing to them to vote for the candidates of the PDP on Saturday so thatthe governor will be empowered to do more.”