How Nigeria can achieve national integration – Idigbe

.Delivers UNICHRIS convocation lecture

By Adesina Wahab

The integration of the various ethnic groups in the country is only achievable when mechanisms for social justice that would ensure all members of the society feel they are being treated fairly and with respect are put in place.

This is the submission of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Dr. Anthony Idigbe, while delivering the convocation lecture at the Christopher University, UNICHRIS, Mowe, Ogun State at the weekend.

The lecture was titled “Social re-engineering, justice and ethical reorientation as panacea for Nigeria’s quest for national integration.”

Idigbe, who noted the efforts being made to achieve national integration in Nigeria, opined that such would be useless if members of the society are not treated with respect and given their fair chance of the opportunities available.

He added that developing into a nation in the real sense of it would help reduce social and economic inequalities and foster greater unity and cohesiveness among the different groups.

“Achieving social justice is essential for national integration, as it ensures that all members of the society feel they are being treated fairly and with respect. In addition, a justice reform agenda could assist with eliminating impunity and strengthening the rule of law

“In the context of national integration, ethical reorientation could promote tolerance, respect and cooperation among different groups within the country. It could also involve education, public awareness campaigns and promoting role models who embody these values and behaviours,” he said.

He charged Nigerians to be promoters of good norms in the society, noting that such people would help solve the problems of ethnicity, nepotism, corruption, insecurity among others

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Afolabi Oyelana, said the lecture was another effort at finding solutions to the myriad of socio-political problems facing the country.

He noted that Nigeria was in urgent need of solutions to the challenges.

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, represented by the Director of Academic Planning, Dr Noah Saliu, congratulated the founder, Chief Christopher Ekeh, for the idea that gave birth to the university.

He added that the federal government would always support efforts at providing quality and affordable education for Nigerians.