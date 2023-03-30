How Moses, Michael Ogunsunlade grew Gemmys into top class fashion brand

Moses and Michael Ogunsunlade are twin brothers who have done well by themselves by carving an enviable niche in the fashion space with the brand known as “Gemmys”. Their Gemmys Store or Gemmyss, located at the epicentre of commercial activities on Lagos Island, has grown in leaps and bounds to be a flagship clothing line, majorly for men of discerning and premium taste in fashion.

When fashion is at the centre of any discourse, the name “Gemmys” almost always finds its way into the conversation, thanks to the adroit tending of Moses and Michael Ogunsunlade’ whose passion for fashion was nurtured by years of doggedness, commitment and sheer determination.

“We have always had a thing for looking good and looking unique right from time. People around us know us for this. We guess being a natural fashionista just doesn’t go away,” the twins chorused in an interview with VANGUARD.

Going down memory lane, Moses and Michael Ogunsunlade recounted that they started the brand just like any regular clothing store, noting that it took them a while to pinpoint what could stand them out from other fashion stores.

“The uniqueness of our clothes is that we don’t sell common branded wears. The quality and designs are one of a kind and that’s why the demands keep getting higher and higher.

“Like we said, we didn’t just start big, the first store we opened was at Sango Ota, Ogun State then we opened another branch at Idimu, Alimosho local government area of Lagos State. Now, we are at Lagos Island, Abibu Oki,the commercial nerve centre of Lagos.

“The journey has been inspiring so far, we think what makes business exciting isn’t the right things or the goals accomplished but looking back at the mistakes and seeing how you grew from it into a bigger and better business owner,” they stated.

Gemmys does not only have a huge physical presence on the Lagos Island business landscape, their social media identity is also commendable with a community of followers, constantly interfacing with the brand. Currently, @gemmyss has close to 60 thousand followers.

While the brothers believe that fashion is dynamic, they hold that there are no rules to it, noting that personal conviction is what drives fashion.

There are no rules when it comes to fashion. As long as you are comfortable in what you wear, your style is simple yet unique. You combine colors well to make it purposeful, then you are good to go. Being fashionable isn’t about wearing latest or popular high price designers (not everyone can obviously afford that) it is about feeling and looking good,” say the Gemmys owners.

Moses and Michael Ogunsunlade are co-Founders of Gemmys Store & Gemmys Decor, popularly known as Gemmys or Gemmyss .

They hail from Ifelodun local government area of Ekiti State but grew up in Lagos State.