How LagosRide has redefined Riding in the past 12 months – Adeyemi, Lead Partner

Following an eventful year of making an entry into the Lagos transport industry, state-owned taxi scheme is celebrating its first year anniversary.

The company which was officially launched by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on 23rd March, 2022, boasts of partners such as Ibile Holdings Ltd, Zenolynk Technology Ltd and Choice International Group which have all contributed to its portfolio.

With a fleet size of 1000 brand new suvs and sedans, Tumi Adeyemi, the CEO of ZenoLynk, LagosRide’s technological partner, expressed his joy at the success the company has recorded in the past year.

“We started our journey towards re-writing the mobility experience of Lagosians and providing economic independence for over 1,000 Lagosians and their families. The initial mixed feelings we got in the market were soon dispelled as Lagosians began to experience the joy of a mobility experience that was built with their safety and comfort in mind.

“In the last 12 months, we have successfully completed over 350,000 trips spanning a total travel distance of about 5.9m kilometers from 272,931 downloads and over 120,000 active users. We have prioritized providing excellent service to all our stakeholders, most especially our captains, the men and women that ensure Lagosians move around in style and safety as they pursue their dreams,” he added.

Speaking on what LagosRide hopes to achieve in the coming year, Adeyemi says:

“The new year holds a lot of promise for us, as we have learnt from feedback and our experience in the last one year; this year we shall be launching our version 2.0 that will offer a community and collaborative experience for our captains and riders.

“The biggest winners in this last year are our riders, from the comfortable ride experience to numerous giveaways in form of concert tickets in collaboration with our various partners to discounted rides, especially the #LagosRideMillonaire Challenge winner who went home with One Million Naira for creatively selling our unique features.”