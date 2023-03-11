How Kaduna, Danish Govt, Arla move to boost milk production 

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

For many years, the relationship between farmers and herders who were mostly Fulani has been cordial. In pre-colonial Nigeria up to the early years of Independence, grazing areas were defined and the stock routes ( Burtali) where the migrants Fulani used to traverse the length and breadth of this country with their Livestock,was clearly demarcated and used for the purpose it was meant for.

Kaduna’s initiative:Kaduna, Danish government and a private entity are collaborating to end farmers herders conflict and boost milk production via establishing a grazing reserve.

Although at a glance, one could easily see the economic benefits that could be derived from the Damau Household Milk programme in Kaduna State,the socio- political benefits especially in terms of peaceful coexistence between the diverse people of Nigeria which is necessary for continued growth and development, cannot be wished away.

Dr.Ishaq Bello, a development expert and Chief Executive of the Damau Milk Value Chain Foundation,spoke on setting up the Damau Household milk farms Cooperative recently.He said in order to ensure the sustainable operations of Damau Household Milk Farm (an initiative of Kaduna State Government),Damau Household Milk Farm Cooperative in Ruwan Sanyi-Damau of Kubau Local Government in Kaduna State has been set up as a model cooperative with effective governance, capacity to operate efficiently, negotiate for goods and services for its members and also ensure sustainable supply of raw milk to Arla foods, a Danish firm.

According to him, setting up Damau Cooperative` was financed by the Danish Embassy in Nigeria as part of the Danish Strategic Sector Cooperation.

He said already,400 farmers were mobilised to form the cooperative who were sensitized on benefits of belonging to cooperatives and the procedures of formation of cooperatives.

” Their leaders were elected democratically: After extensive training and retraining on cooperative management and operations focussing on election of competent officials, each of the cooperatives elected 11 officials. This election was conducted democratically, presided by officials of Kaduna State department of Social Development & Cooperatives and supervised by Milk Value Chain Foundation and CORET. The elections were inclusive, having diversity and ensuring at least 18% female representation in leadership,” he said.

According to him, ten cooperatives made of 40 farmers each were formed.” The farmers were allowed to come together and form their cooperative, most of these cooperative were drawn from members resident within a common place.

After extensive mobilisation of the primary societies, Damau Dairy Cooperative Union(DAMAU COOP)was formed and registered.

The Danish Embassy in Nigeria funds the Project.

The Managing Director of Kaduna Market Development and Management Company (KMDMC), Tamar Nandul, has promised that the first phase of the Damau Household Milk Farm Project will be completed before the end of El-Rufai administration.

She said there were 3 districts in the entire project.Phase one covers just one district and it will be completed by April 2023 before Governor Nasir El-Rufai completes his tenure.

According to her, 400 farms which translate to 400 households, will benefit from the first phase of the project.Each farm will consist of five hectares of grassland and each farm or household will have three crossbred cows that will be used for producing milk and not for beef, totalling 1,200 cattle in the entire farms.

There will be a skills acquisition centre where modern processes and strategies of milking cows will be taught to the settled pastoralists.

‘’They will be taught basic animal husbandry, sanitation and hygiene and how to administer First Aid when the cows are sick, before taking them to the vet clinic located within the farm. They will also be taught financial literacy,’’ she said.

The herders will live in two-bedroom flats within the farm and there will be a Primary Health Centre, a school for their children, a market, electricity and pipe-borne water, a public toilet and a security outpost.

Alhough it is a joint project between the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Arla Global Diary Products Limited and Kaduna State Government, Damau Household Milk Farm is however different from the National Livestock Transformation Programme(NLTP).

‘’We started before NLTP and ours is a business that has economic and social benefits and what I will refer to as community benefits. It is also aimed at controlling grazing, curbing cattle rustling and its an incentive for herders to live a settled life,’’ she said.

Beneficiaries have been grouped into cooperatives modeled after the cooperatives in Western countries because ‘’Kaduna State Government plans to hand ownership to them after paying off the CBN loan,” she said.

The Damau Household Milk Farm project occupies 6,000 hectres of farmland and 4,000 hectres have been given to Arla for its demonstration farm.

‘’The project started in 2019, we had to build roads and bridges to make it accessible, which enabled us to move men and materials to the site,’’ she said.

Commenting on the benefits of the project, Nandul said that it will provide safe and quality milk to the people of Kaduna state, guarantee sustainable milk production and also promote modern farming.

The project will improve the local economy of not just Damau but the entire Kubau local government and Kaduna state at large.The organized clusters will enhance economies of scale for export.

Arla has invested $14 million into the project and 300 jobs have so far been created.It will invest a total of $25 million for the milk processing plant, when the entire three districts of the project are completed.

The Sector Counsellor in Food and Agriculture of the Embassy of Denmark in Nigeria; Mr .Poul Jacob Erikstrup; said that Nigeria with 21 million cattle can be self-sufficient in milk production.

While speaking in Kaduna at a Dissemination Workshop on Setting up of Damau Household Milk Farm Cooperative, organized by Milk Value Chain Foundation, Mr.Jacob said Denmark has decided that food and agriculture were key to their engagements in Nigeria and would try to ensure that the programme worked fully in the country.

He said Nigeria ‘s milk production status can change with intensive focus on improving crop of feeds, weight improvement with focus on milk, proper management on how to bring the factors together and settlement of cattle in one place.

“We are trying to ensure transformation in dairy farming, because we feel how can a country have 21 million cattle and still need to import milk products? Something need to be done and we fully agree to that and we are very much engaged in how to support the transformation, so that the country can be self-sufficient in milk production,” he said.

The Executive Chairman of the Damau Cooperative,Idi Abdul said the project is about grazing n a modern way. He said they would no longer practice the traditional open grazing as they would now be confined to a place where they would graze their cows ,which would mitigate some of the conflicts between herdsmen and farmers.

“You will not even graze out of the yard,talk less of you grazing on the farmer’s crops,” he said

While on a visit to Damau, Comrade Idi Abdul told journalists that “this is a modern dairy farm in Kaduna State.It is the one and only in Wesr Africa.:

According to him, the proposed hectares of land issued by Kaduna State was 6000 hectares “For the pilot of this programme 400 farmers were systematically selected to benefit. Hopefully,if things work as planned, every farmer would be given a modern breed of cattle, at least 3 ,that will produce high volume of milk.”

In terms of insecurity in the area and what the project has done, he said ” actually when you talk of security I can say we are as secured as those in Abuja. Meaning I , you and others elsewhere are hundred percent safe here unlike before. This is because if you look at the project site,it has been cleared. Before it was bushy but now you can see the roads, you can see the buildings, everybody doing his normal activities. We are very secured, there is no element of bandits or such things here.”

“The project will also help in generating social amenities like schools, roads accessibility,hospitals , markets and other things as such. I’m very informed now on the value of milk and what it can do in the body system. Its in this programme that I come to understand that milk contains 6 classes of carbohydrates, water, protein and others,” he said.

On inclusion; whether the programme is for Fulani alone, he said ” this is the first benefit we’ve gotten from the programme because in the nation Fulani people are well known for milk production. But with this system the Fulani were included, the Hausa were included and other tribes like Kurama are also included. We are now united to achieve a certain purpose which is milk and dairy production here in Damau.So there is great unity and understanding within us.It’s a great means of integration.”

Rabi Banki, a female benefiary, said “our children and grand children would benefit from this programme. We thank God when the programme came no one was excluded. The programme was meant for 1000 people and the government was kind enough to have selected 400 from the host community.The remaining 600 would be spread among the remaining Local Government Areas in Kaduna State.”

She said the programme will equip them with modern skills in dairy production that will enhance their commercial activities.

” Now things are done in the modern ways, not as our nomads were doing in the past. There will immense .benefit for all in the programme,” she said.

Similarly, Aisha Abdullahi said that ” truly, this is a venture that would revolve around milk, and even meat production which will be of benefit to the entire nation. “

Dr.Ishaq Bello who conducted journalists round the farm community, said “the Milk Value Foundation is an an independent organisation with the objective of making milk available to Nigerians, a programme that was encouraged by Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State abd will bring lots of benefits.

“IIn the first instance, the programme will reduce the issue of nomads moving from one location to another with their cattle in search of pasture. If that is reduced,it will also reduce the farmers- herders conflict.

“This bush was not accessible in the past,but with the introduction of this programme here, people have inhabited the area which brings about security.”

“The programme will make milk available to Nigeria. In.the whole of Nigeria and even in West Africa, there is no programme like this… .The programme will also preserve our foreign exchange which is spent in importing products.It will also provide job opportunities, Already you’ve seen buildings being constructed, jobs were been provided.”

He said in the old traditional system, many cows would be kept with not much milk production. ” But now there will be a few cows that would produce high volume of milk. By the grace of God the cows that would be involved in this programme, each cow would produce between 10 to 12 litres of milk everyday.if you compare with the cows that we have now, each produces only 1 litre of milk and at most, 2 litres.So the cows that would be used now, each would produce ten times what the local breed produces.”

If sustained ,the projection was that 10% of the milk requirement in Nigeria would be met through the Damau Milk programme,thereby conserving our foreign exchange and opening more avenues to other businesses opportunities in the milk value chain.