How I’m bringing innovation to Nigeria’s construction industry with technology – Onatayo Damilola

Onatayo Damilola, a young professional, has hinted about his desire to continue to drive innovation in the construction sector of Nigeria’s economy.

Onatayo, who is using machine learning and data analytics stated that he wants to revolutionize the Nigerian construction industry, adding that his innovative approach is making construction projects more efficient, cost-effective, and safer for workers.



Damilola stated that he has developed a model that uses machine learning algorithms to predict the productivity of wet work trades workers on construction sites in Lagos, Nigeria based on analyzing data on past productivity of brickwork, concrete, plastering, rendering, wall and floor tiling workers.

According to him, his model can be used to develop an updated project schedule baseline for construction project managers, allowing them to adjust and optimize project timelines.

He is also collaborating with professionals in the South African construction industry to create a Deep learning algorithm that can detect real-time drowsiness of construction operatives’ so as to predict construction site risks and prevent accidents.



Damilola’s application is already being used by leading construction companies in Ogun State, Nigeria who are reporting significant improvements in project efficiency and productivity improvement. 100 degrees Limited, for example, was able to reduce project timelines by 20%.



Damilola’s success is not surprising, given his background in Construction Management and various certifications in Data Analytics and Science from IBM and Google. He received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Building Sciences and Construction Management respectively from a top university in Nigeria and with significant experience with Government agencies.



Looking to the future, Damilola said he is excited about the potential of machine learning and data analytics to continue to transform the construction industry.



“We can only imagine what the future holds for this young professional and as the use of machine learning and data analytics continues to evolve, we can expect to see even more exciting developments in the Nigerian construction industry”.